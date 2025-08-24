British Tennis star Emma Raducanu advanced to the women's singles round of the US Open 2025 after registering a thrashing victory over Japanese opponent Ena Shibahara on Sunday, August 24. The World No. 35 faced no trouble against qualifier Ena Shibahara in the opening women's singles match. Raducanu registered a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory on Court Louis Armstrong. Raducanu has advanced into the second round for the first time since the 2021 US Open edition. On Which Channel US Open 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Dominant Win for Emma Raducanu at US Open 2025

In-form Emma Raducanu starts with a dominant win! pic.twitter.com/xkEh7O6CVv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2025

