Esha Gupta took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 11) and shared some pictures of herself where she is seen topless and wearing a baggy jeans. Her figure looks absolute sexy AF. Also, the background and the view of the images are absolutely heart touching. But, we are sure one cannot take their eyes off Esha. Have a look.

Check Out Esha Gupta's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)