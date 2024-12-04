Black has always been the crowned colour, and if anyone knows how to play with it, it's always worthy of praise. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa knows how to turn heads when wearing black. The actress's new pictures have created quite a stir on social media as soon as she dropped a couple of pictures wearing a black outfit. In the pictures, she is seen in a black crop top and black jeans. She has carried this look excellently. Her open hair and no-makeup look are simply making her fans go gaga over her. Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Flaunts Sexy Cleavage in a See-Through Saree and Backless Blouse! Check Super Hot Pics on Instagram.

Monalisa Flaunts Her Killer Curves in Black Crop Top and Denim!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

