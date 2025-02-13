Minissha Lamba has set social media abuzz once again with her latest sultry photos, leaving fans in awe. The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress shared stunning pictures of herself rocking a black bikini, proudly showcasing her toned physique. Fans quickly flooded the comment section with praise. On Instagram, Minissha wrote, "Blue water beaches, breakfast meals, honey brown tanned hands, mirror selfies, bikini’s pulled out from the back of my cupboard, some live music and major missings of Chloe and Zoey. Also, I’m Loving my Curves!" Recently, Minissha celebrated her 40th birthday with a dreamy beach vacation, sharing gorgeous sun-kissed photos that captured her flawless vacation style and radiant beauty. Check it out! Deepika Padukone Stuns in Black Gown Paired With Massive 63.76-Carat Necklace at Cartier’s 25th Anniversary Celebration in Dubai (See Photos).

Hottie Minissha Lamba in Black Bikini

Minissha Lamba's Birthday Photo Dump

