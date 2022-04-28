Hailey Bieber has been attending the Coachella music festival for quite some time. In the past, she has worn some amazing and elaborate looks to the music festival, but it looks like she kept it simple this year. Hailey shared a few photos from her weekend at Coachella on Instagram. Her first post showed an incredibly sweet picture of herself and her husband Justin Bieber that is getting a lot of love from fans. Hailey also posted a picture of her full Y2K inspired outfit that looked very fashionable. She wore a simple crop top, twisted braids, and some accessories. She completed the outfit with a pair of sneakers. Justin Bieber Has This Beautiful Pic Of Wife Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber As His Mobile Wallpaper.

