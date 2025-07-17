Popular singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, recently enjoyed a peaceful weekend celebrating his seventh solo album, Swag, his first in over four years. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Justin shared adorable photos from their outing. One heartwarming snap shows him kissing Hailey on the cheek while both wear matching hoodies. Other pictures include countryside views from their car, a cute selfie of them walking through a field and Hailey drinking coffee. While Justin didn’t add any caption, the images say it all: the couple is happy and sharing a strong bond together. Fans are thrilled to see them enjoying each other’s company while celebrating his musical milestone. The couple silenced all divorce rumours with love and togetherness. The couple recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024. Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Bieber Share Adorable Vacation Moments and Heartwarming Snaps With Baby Jack Blues (View Post)

Justin Bieber Shares Pictures With Hailey Bieber on X – See Post

Justin Bieber Drops New Album ‘Swag’:

