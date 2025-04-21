Hailey Bieber is embracing motherhood with open arms, and her latest Instagram post is a touching reminder of how much her world has transformed in just a year. On Easter, Hailey shared heartwarming pictures, marking her first celebration of the holiday with baby Jack Blues Bieber, whom she and Justin Bieber welcomed in August 2024.“This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe,” she wrote in the caption, adding a playful touch to the emotional post that quickly melted fans’ hearts. The first photo features Hailey tenderly holding her eight-month-old son, wrapped securely in her arms as he rests peacefully against her chest. While the third image offers a charming flashback to how Hailey spent Easter the previous year, adding a sentimental touch to the post. Justin Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber on Valentine’s Day, Shares Loved-Up Photos With His Wifey on Insta.

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Easter With Baby Jack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

