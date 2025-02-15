Justin Bieber and Hailey Biber found Valentine's Day as the perfect time to shut down the growing speculations regarding their marriage troubles. Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday (February 14), the "Baby" hitmaker shared a carousel of pictures with his lady love, Hailey, putting the divorce rumours to rest. The photo booth pictures captured their cute chemistry as they looked at the camera, making funny faces. Justin wore a blue hoodie, a grey beanie, and sunglasses, while Hailey wore a black hoodie. JB captioned his post, "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS". Amid Divorce Rumours, Justin Bieber Appears Distressed Dining With Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (View Pics).

