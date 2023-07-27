Bollywood sensation Jacqueliene Fernandez has once again turned heads with her latest fashion statement. The actress recently shared some sizzling pictures on social media, showcasing her impeccable style. Jacqueline exuded confidence as she rocked a sexy blue denim bralette paired with trendy knee-cut joggers in vibrant red color, completing the look with matching shoes. Her funky ensemble is accentuated by two side braids, adding a playful touch to the overall appearance. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are swooning over her chic look, and the pictures have quickly gone viral. Jacqueliene Fernandez Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Black Fitted Crop Top and Low-Waist Blue Jeans (View Pics).