Kendall Jenner is exuding charm and sophisticated style statement with her latest look. The supermodel is offering vintage glam and you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her all-black look. Kendall has dressed up in a sleek black top teamed with matching ankle-length skirt. The beauty completed her look with headscarf, sunglasses and kitten heels. Apart from clicking mirror selfie, Kendall even posed on a cream-and-gold couch. Well, the subtle makeup gives her a stunning look. Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at ‘Long Handed’ Kendall Jenner As the Reality TV Star Drops Sexy Bikini Pics on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner’s Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)