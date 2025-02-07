Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted looking downcast during a dinner outing in New York City on Thursday (February 7) evening with Kendall Jenner, who flew in from the West Coast. Justin, 30, appeared unkempt, sporting an oversized black hoodie worn halfway unzipped without a shirt underneath, despite the cold weather. He paired it with baggy black trousers, chunky boots, and a backward red satin cap, while his scruffy beard added to the dishevelled look. In contrast, Hailey opted for a polished ensemble, wearing a cosy leopard-print coat reaching her thighs, paired with loose brown trousers and square-toed black boots. Her honey-brown hair was styled in a sleek middle part, and slim sunglasses completed the look. The couple's solemn demeanour has sparked fan concerns about their marriage and Justin's health, with reports suggesting that Hailey’s friends are allegedly urging her to reconsider the relationship due to his recent behaviour. Their visit to Lucali restaurant comes amidst ongoing public speculation surrounding their relationship. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Style in NYC Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumours (See Pics).

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Solemn NYC Dinner Outing with Kendall Jenner Sparks Speculation

Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: X)

