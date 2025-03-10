The Tennis action on the hard courts of Indian Wells 2025 has been entertaining and exciting. But to romp up the heat there were few celebrities in the stands including Kylie Jenner along with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet and sister Kendall Jenner. Camera even captured Kylie showering love on her actor boyfriend while enjoying the Indian Wells 2025 matches. Watch the video below. Novak Djokovic Faces Early Exit in Indian Wells 2025, Loses Second Round Match Against ‘Lucky Loser’ Botic van de Zandschulp.

Kylie Jenner, Kendell Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at Indian Wells 2025

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, & Timothée Chalamet at Indian Wells. Starry night. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Eli3YxawBz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 10, 2025

