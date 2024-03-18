Kriti Sanon stole the show at the promo event for her upcoming film Crew in a jaw-dropping all-black ensemble! She wore a chic bralette top, a cropped jacket, and a stunning high-waisted skirt. But wait, there's more! The bralette featured tie-ups at the waist, while the skirt flaunted fabulous ruched detailing, highlighting her killer curves. Let’s talk about those killer heels and that blingy ring. Total perfection! When it came to her makeup, Kriti went for a flawless base with a touch of radiance. For that extra oomph, she rocked a smokey eye, a hint of blush, and a glossy, nude lip. Her hair tied into a sleek bun with a few playful strands framing her face is glam goals! Kriti Sanon Amps Up the Glam Quotient in One Shoulder Top and Flared Pants for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Promotions (See Pics).

View Kriti Sanon’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

