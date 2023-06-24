Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently turned heads with her stunning fashion choice. She shared a bunch of images in a mesmerising embroidered co-ord set, showcasing her impeccable style. Adding a desi twist to her ensemble, the I Love You actress effortlessly nailed the look. Rakul kept her hair open in a chic mid-parted style, exuding elegance. With a light and fresh makeup look, she opted for a striking dark maroon lipstick that accentuated her features. Completing her ensemble, Rakul adorned a pair of stylish earrings and paired the outfit with classy nude pumps. Rakul Preet Singh Had a Backup Plan to Study Fashion If Acting Didn’t Work Out, She Revealed in a Podcast (View Post).
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
