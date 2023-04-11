Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was spotted at an event today (April 11) making quite a fashion statement. For the night, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter opted for a red pantsuit that flashed her midriff. We are sure, you'll not be able to take your eyes off the stunning diva. Reportedly, she has been roped in for a beauty brand commercial deal. Check out Suhana's stylish pics below. Suhana Khan Patiently Clicks Selfies With Fans at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Suhana Khan Slays in Red Pantsuit:

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Meet Hottie Suhana Khan:

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Suhana Khan Stuns in Red:

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

