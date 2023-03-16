Is this Taapsee Pannu’s hottest saree look to date? Fans of the Bollywood actress definitely feel so. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a couple of posts flaunting her saree love, a clear inspiration from her movie Haseen Dillruba. Taapsee is wearing a flowy navy blue saree with a sleeveless deep purple blouse. However, the highlight of the Dunki actress’s look is the delicate waist chain that shows off her curves prominently. She also has a stack of crimson-red bangles in one hand. Taapsee posted these photos accompanied by thoughtful shayaris! The posts have got movie buffs intrigued about the release of Haseen Dillruba 2, the sequel of the 2021 mystery-thriller that was earlier announced by producer Aanand L. Rai in January this year.

Taapsee Pannu's Saree Look Is Sexy AF!

