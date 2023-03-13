After slaying at the 95th Academy Awards’ red carpet, Deepika Padukone has once again made heads turn with her edgy look for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. The Bollywood actress, who was one of the celebrity presenters at the Oscars this year, stunned in a fuchsia fur dress with elbow-length black gloves, matching belt, black mesh stockings and pair of stilettos. Deepika completed her look with chic makeup, top knot messy bun and classic diamond earrings. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Stuns with Retro Hollywood Glamour in Black Off-Shoulder Gown with Gloves and Statement Necklace on Red Carpet (View Pics and Video).

Deepika Padukone At Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

