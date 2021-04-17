Happy April! The ongoing festivals and events have already gripped people across the world. In addition, there are holidays, remembrance days and more, that fall on each of the calendar dates in April 2021. So, which day is today? April 17 has a lot of international and national events, including International Bat Appreciation Day, Sri Lakshmi Panchami, World Hemophilia Day, among others. Check out the list of holidays, festivals, events, awareness day, and more falling on today's calendar date.

List of April 17, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar Date

World Bleeding Disorders Awareness Day

Husband Appreciation Day

International Bat Appreciation Day

International Haiku Poetry Day

National Cheeseball Day 2021

Record Store Day

World Hemophilia Day

Sri Lakshmi Panchami

