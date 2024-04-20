On the occasion of Husband Appreciation Day, actress Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her husband, Karan Singh Grover. She shared throwback pictures with him from her pregnancy days and thanked for all the love, care and support. Bipasha wrote, “Happy Husband Appreciation Day. Thank you for never making me feel alone.” She also wrote, “Endless list of thank yous. I am blessed to have you. Thank you Husband for being you.” ‘Thank You for Bearing With Me’ Karan Singh Grover Wishes Wife Bipasha Basu on Valentine’s Day With Heartfelt Post.

Bipasha Basu’s Husband Appreciation Day Post For Karan Singh Grover

