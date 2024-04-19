List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 20, 2024 (Saturday)
- 420/ 4:20 or 4/20 Day
- Chinese Language Day / UN Chinese Language Day
- Husband Appreciation Day
- International Cli-Fi Day
- Lima Bean Respect Day
- Look Alike Day
- National Cheddar Fries Day
- National Death Doula Day
- National Look-Alike Day
- National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day
- National Stop Snoring Week
- Record Store Day
- Volunteer Recognition Day
- Vamana Dwadashi
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)