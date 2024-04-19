List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 20, 2024 (Saturday)

420/ 4:20 or 4/20 Day

Chinese Language Day / UN Chinese Language Day

Husband Appreciation Day

International Cli-Fi Day

Lima Bean Respect Day

Look Alike Day

National Cheddar Fries Day

National Death Doula Day

National Look-Alike Day

National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day

National Stop Snoring Week

Record Store Day

Volunteer Recognition Day

Vamana Dwadashi

