The month of April has many festivals and events. April 2 marks some of the significant holidays, such as Good Friday, Rang Panchami, World Autism Awareness Day among others. If you want to know the events and holidays falling on today's calendar date, look no further. Check out the list of April 2 holidays, festivals and events.
List of April 2, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar Date
- Rang Panchami
- Good Friday
- World Autism Awareness Day
- National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
- International Children’s Book Day
- Male Escorts' Day
- National Reconciliation Day
- Ferret Day
- National Walk to Work Day
- World Marbles Day
