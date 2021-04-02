The month of April has many festivals and events. April 2 marks some of the significant holidays, such as Good Friday, Rang Panchami, World Autism Awareness Day among others. If you want to know the events and holidays falling on today's calendar date, look no further. Check out the list of April 2 holidays, festivals and events.

List of April 2, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar Date

Rang Panchami

Good Friday

World Autism Awareness Day

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

International Children’s Book Day

Male Escorts' Day

National Reconciliation Day

Ferret Day

National Walk to Work Day

World Marbles Day

