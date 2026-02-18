Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books on 18 February 2026 by scoring his maiden T20I century against Namibia. In a must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 PAK vs NAM Group A fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Farhan reached the milestone off just 56 deliveries. His dominant performance anchored the Pakistani innings, providing the foundation for a formidable total in this crucial encounter for the Men in Green. Farhan became just the second Pakistan batter to score a T20 World Cup hundred after former opener Ahmed Shehzad's feat in the 2014 edition. Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 35

Sahizada Farhan Slams 100

Sahibzada Farhan leads the way for Pakistan with a brilliant hundred against Namibia 💪 It is one of the @mariottbonvoy Milestones of the #T20WorldCup 👏 📝: https://t.co/ig0UhhTKvn pic.twitter.com/tpyjbpkIML — ICC (@ICC) February 18, 2026

