NCC Limited (NSE: NCC) stocks opened on a negative note today, February 19, as soon as the stock market opened for trading. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of NCC Limited (NSE: NCC) were trading at INR 149.40 and fell by INR 0.36 or 0.24 per cent. Notably, NCC Limited (NSE: NCC) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 242.15 on June 9 last year and 52-week low of INR 135 today. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 19, 2026: BHEL, RailTel, and NBCC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

NCC Limited Share Price Today, February 19, 2026

Shares of NCC Limited opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

