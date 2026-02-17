In a first wash-out of T20 World Cup 2026, Ireland and Zimbabwe share points meaning Australia are officially out of Super 8 race. In fact, Ireland too miss out and Zimbabwe qualifies to join India, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 of Super 8. The wash out in Pallekele takes Zimbabwe's points to five, which Australia won't match even if they win their last group stage game against Oman. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

Australia Out of T20 World Cup 2026

