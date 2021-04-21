Happy April! As the fourth month of the year is going on we have upon us plenty of festivities and events to remember and celebrate. As we start off April 21, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days and birth and death anniversaries including Rama Navami, National Tea Day in the UK, Administrative Professionals' Day in India, World Tapir Day, Swaminarayan Jayanti, San Jacinto Day 2021 in Texas, World Creativity and Innovation Day, National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day, National Kindergarten Day and Tiradentes Day 2021 in Brazil amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date:

List of April 21, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Rama Navami

National Tea Day in the UK

Administrative Professionals' Day in India

World Tapir Day

Swaminarayan Jayanti

San Jacinto Day 2021 in Texas

World Creativity and Innovation Day

National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day

National Kindergarten Day

Tiradentes Day 2021 in Brazil

