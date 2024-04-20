List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 21, 2024 (Sunday)
- Mahavir Jayanti
- Advisor Appreciation Day
- Battle of San Jacinto
- Big Word Day
- Go Fly a Kite Day
- International Hemp Day
- Keep Off the Grass Day
- National Alex Day
- National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day
- National Chickpea Day
- National Chocolate Covered Cashews Day
- National Civil Services Day
- National Javier Day
- National Kindergarten Day
- National Pet CBD Day
- National Surprise Drug Test Day
- National Tea Day
- National Yellow Bat Day
- San Jacinto Day
- Thank You for Libraries Day
- Tiradentes Day / Tiradentes' Day
- Tuna Rights Day
- World Creativity and Innovation Day
- World Curlew Day
- Ridvan Festival (Bahá'i) / Festival of Ridvan / Ridván
