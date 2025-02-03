Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. In his message, he emphasized the significance of the festival, where people celebrate the arrival of Ritu Raj Basant and worship Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge. Kumar urged everyone to celebrate these festivals with enthusiasm and devotion, fostering mutual harmony. He expressed his desire for the festivals to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the state, with a spread of knowledge everywhere. Basant Panchami 2025: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah Extend Greetings on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja.

Nitish Kumar Extends Greetings, Says 'May These Festivities Bring Peace and Prosperity to Bihar'

बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। लोग पूरे उत्साह एवं श्रद्धा के साथ ऋतुराज बसंत के आगमन पर बसंत पंचमी तथा ज्ञान की अधिष्ठात्री मां सरस्वती की पूजा आराधना करते हैं। आप सभी पारस्परिक सौहार्द्र के साथ बसंत पंचमी एवं सरस्वती पूजा के पर्व को मनाएं।… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)