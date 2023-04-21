Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday extended wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2023. Sharing the greetings video on Twitter, Trudeau wrote, "Eid al-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking the fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. To Muslims across the country and around the world who are celebrating with their family and friends: Eid Mubarak!" Canada is celebrating Eid 2023 today, April 21. Eid Moon Sighting 2023: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in US, Japan, Canada, Eid Al-Fitr on April 21; UK Divided on Festival.

Justin Trudeau Extends Eid Greetings:

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking the fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. To Muslims across the country and around the world who are celebrating with their family and friends: Eid Mubarak! https://t.co/Bb8okUic7c pic.twitter.com/NSEbm9A2pw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)