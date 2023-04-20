London, April 20: Muslims in the UK, US, Canada and Japan will look for the crescent moon this evening, a sighting of which will mark the start of Shawwal 1444 month. The moon sighting is also conducted to determine the Eid 2023 date in UK, US and Canada. Eid or Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals Muslims celebrate worldwide. Moreover, the sighting of the moon will mark the end of the ongoing Ramadan month, also spelt Ramzan. Catch the Eid Moon Sighting 2023 live news updates from UK, US, Canada and Japan here.

Every month in the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle and lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. Muslims try to see the moon on the 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month gets over, and a new month begins. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days, and Muslims welcome a new month after that. Accordingly, the 29th day of Ramadan falls today, i.e. April 20. Today, Muslims in the UK, US, Canada and Japan are trying to see the moon this evening and report the sighting. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

If the Shawwal crescent is sighted this evening, Ramadan shall end, and Eid will be celebrated on April 21, marking the beginning of Shawwal month. If the moon is not sighted this evening, Muslims will welcome Shawwal on April 22, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on the same day. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

We at LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Eid 2023 moon sighting in UK, US and Canada. Stay here with us to catch instant and accurate Eid moon sighting live news updates from Saudi Arabia. In case you don't know, Eid is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month.