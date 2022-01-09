Mumbai, January 9: Search engine Google on Sunday marked the 191st birth anniversary of Indian educator and feminist icon Fatima Sheikh. To honour India's first female Muslim teacher, the search giant paid glowing tributes and dedicated a doodle to the inspirational personality. "As a lifelong champion of this movement for equality, Sheikh went door-to-door to invite the downtrodden in her community to learn at the Indigenous Library and escape the rigidity of the Indian caste system," mentioned the search giant in its profile of Fatima Sheikh, naming her alongside pioneers in the field of education in India, Mahatma Jotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

