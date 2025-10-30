A video going viral on social media shows animals enjoying pre-Halloween treats at a zoo in the United Kingdom. The viral clip shared by news agency Associated Press shows animals such as lions and rhinos indulging in pre-Halloween treats at a zoo in Whipsnade. This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Friday, October 31. The annual celebration is an important and fun festival, which is marked on All Hallows’ Eve. Halloween 2025 Date: What Is Hallowe’en Date? From History to Traditions and Significance, Know All About the Spooky Festival.

Animals Enjoy Pre-Halloween Treats at Zoo in UK

Animals enjoy pre-Halloween treats at UK zoo. pic.twitter.com/QijFvNJskL — The Associated Press (@AP) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Associated Press), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

