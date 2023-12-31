The New Year 2024 celebrations are raging, and people across the world are gearing up to welcome 2024. Several monuments and buildings have been lit up across the world to celebrate the new year. Amid this, Greater Chennai Corporation Headquarters in Tamil Nadu was illuminated with colourful lights and decorated beautifully on New Year's Eve. A video of the Greater Chennai Corporation Headquarters lit up has surfaced on social media. Last Sunset of 2023 Photos and Videos: From Srinagar to Chennai and Mumbai Breathtaking Visuals Sweep Social Media As Nation Gears Up to Welcome 2024.

Greater Chennai Corporation Headquarters Lit Up

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Greater Chennai Corporation Headquarters illuminated with colourful lights and decorated beautifully on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/EJyaU9bSOH — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)