Hyderabad City Police have issued strict guidelines ahead of the Holi 2025 on Friday, March 14 to ensure public safety and prevent disturbances. According to the notification, throwing colors or water on unwilling individuals, smearing colors on vehicles or public spaces without consent, and group vehicle movements that disrupt public order are strictly prohibited. The order, issued by City Police Commissioner CV Anand on March 11, 2025, will be enforced from 6 pm on March 13, 2025, to 6 am on March 15, 2025. The guidelines, issued under Section 22 of the Hyderabad City Police Act, grant the police commissioner authority to regulate processions, assemblies, routes, timings, and maintain order for the preservation of peace and public safety. Holi 2025 Advisory by Mumbai Police: Water Balloons, Obscene Songs, Throwing Colours on Pedestrians Banned in Guidelines; Know What’s Allowed, What’s Not.

Holi 2025 Advisory by Hyderabad Police

