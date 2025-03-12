Mumbai, March 12: As the festival of colours approaches, the Mumbai Police have issued an advisory outlining strict guidelines to ensure public safety and order during Holi 2025. Effective from March 12 to March 18, the order bans water balloons, throwing colours on pedestrians, and obscene songs in public. The move aims to prevent harassment, maintain decency, and allow everyone to celebrate responsibly. Violators will face legal action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Phoolon Ki Holi 2025 in Vrindavan: What Is Phulera Dooj? Everything You Should Know About the Holi Festival in Mathura.

In the directive issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan, additional restrictions have been placed on offensive gestures, public obscenity, and any act that may disturb public peace. The police have urged citizens to follow the rules and celebrate the festival with respect and consideration for others. Authorities will closely monitor compliance and take strict action against offenders. Scroll below to know what’s allowed and what’s not during Holi 2025 in Mumbai. When Is Holika Dahan 2025? Know Date, Holika Dahan Muhurta, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Day That Marks the Victory of Good Over Evil.

Here's What's Allowed:

Playing Holi with the consent of participants.

Celebrating with dry or natural colours in designated areas.

Following safety measures and respecting public property.

Organising Holi events with necessary permissions from authorities.

Using water responsibly without causing inconvenience to others.

What’s Not Allowed:

Throwing water balloons, whether coloured or plain.

Spraying or forcibly applying colours on pedestrians or unwilling participants.

Singing obscene songs or shouting offensive slogans in public.

Using gestures, symbols, or placards that offend decency and morality.

Engaging in any act that causes public nuisance or disrupts order.

Mumbai Police have urged citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly while respecting the safety and dignity of others. With strict measures in place, authorities aim to prevent harassment and maintain public order during the festivities. Violators will face legal action, and enforcement teams will be deployed across the city to ensure compliance.

