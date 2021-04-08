April 7 and 8 are observed as Jewish Holocaust Remembrance Day also known as Yom HaShoah. The day is colloquially in Israel known as Yom Hazikaron laShoah ve-laG'vurah. There are other dates in a year too that commemorate the Holocaust, like International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January that commemorates the victims. Holocaust is the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945. Today, Twitter has netizens sharing tritubtes,photos and quotes. Check tweets:

The number of Jews in the world, 14.7 million, is greater than ever before in my lifetime. Israel has the highest birthrate of any advanced nation. Yet there are 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 2 million fewer Jews in the world than there were before the #Holocaust.#YomHashoah #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CmV8optV4N — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) April 8, 2021

Tribute

On #YomHaShoah, we remember the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust as we recommit to fighting the scourge of anti-semitism. I light this candle in remembrance of Marie Gelder who died in Auschwitz in 1942. We will never forget.#yellowcandle pic.twitter.com/CN6m0qCXP5 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 7, 2021

Yom HaShoah

Tonight begins Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day. May we never forget the six million murdered Jews, and may we carry their memories with us. pic.twitter.com/WpszpdNMHA — Alma (@hey_alma) April 7, 2021

