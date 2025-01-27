The International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, also known as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is observed every year across the globe. The International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 falls on Monday, January 27. It is a time to remember the millions of Jewish people and millions of others who faced many atrocities and were killed during the Holocaust. This day is observed in order to remind us of the horrors of hatred, discrimination, and violence. It encourages everyone around the world to learn from history and never repeat such an incident again. It also encourages people to work towards a world of peace, justice, equality, and respect for all. By honouring the victims of the Holocaust, we are pledging never to forget them and to fight against injustice. To observe the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 messages, quotes, posts, sayings, HD images, and wallpapers. International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the UN Day To Honour the Victims of the Holocaust.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Messages

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Quotes

Together as a team at the German Embassy in Wellington, today, #WeRemember🕯️ the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Remember with us to stand against hatred and ensure that history does not repeat itself. pic.twitter.com/h5pqGCXZdw — Germany in New Zealand (@GermEmbWell) January 27, 2025

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Posts

United Nations Outreach Programme on the Holocaust Memorial Ceremony January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. His Excellency Ambassador Junisa Precious Gbeteh Sallu Kallon Asil Yasil Director General Again at the United Nations headquarters’ General Assembly… pic.twitter.com/oykQIfzge7 — ASIL YASIL (@asilyasil) January 27, 2025

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Sayings

January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Watch the unbelievable moment Holocaust survivor Lila sees her grandson flying over her home in Israel. Never Again is Now.#HolocaustMemorialDay #supportIsrael pic.twitter.com/rBRSSBG5hx — Irina Orlie Weissman 🎗️ (@IrinaOrlie) January 27, 2025

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Videos

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Images

💔🙏 International Holocaust Remembrance Day. pic.twitter.com/aj5GGF9yQ0 — Joanne K (@JoanneKaattari) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)