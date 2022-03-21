International Day of Forest is observed annually on March 21, to increase awareness about the unprecedented role woodlands and forests play in sustaining lives on earth. Forests play a crucial role and contribute to the well-being of current and future generations. The International Day of Forests 2022 theme is 'Forests and Sustainable production and consumption'. To observe the global celebration Twitterati shared many messages, HD wallpapers of different types of forests, quotes, slogans, thoughts, and sayings.

International Day Of Forests 2022

The Forests are the lungs of our, land purifying the air giving, fresh strength to our people. Franklin D Roosevelt. 21st March International Day of Forest. Forest Day pic.twitter.com/zirRLl4VXH — Shah2Virat (@shah2virat1) March 21, 2022

Happy International Day Of Forests 2022

On the International Day of Forests, remember that the best to protect forests is often to defend the rights of the Indigenous people and others who live sustainably in those forests. Help them defend their forests against those who would clear-cut them. https://t.co/QQHYTnIVwS pic.twitter.com/FVTB91VQFY — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 21, 2022

International Day Of Forests 2022 HD Images

Greetings on International Day of Forests.🌳 In the current scenario, it is important to underline how products from Sustainably Managed Forests can help to achieve SDGs, support health & wellbeing, & help transition towards low-carbon & green economies. Remember, Wood is Good. pic.twitter.com/b14xWDQhPf — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) < It's the international day of forest! Protect your forest and be assured of the future pic.twitter.com/BhBjUTGeDF — AKATCH BEN (@b_akatch) March 21, 2022

International Day Of Forests 2022 Quotes

Happy international Day of Forests! pic.twitter.com/OW08La8nJ2 — rohit (@taxmanhelp247) March 21, 2022

International Day Of Forests 2022 Tweets

