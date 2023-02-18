Lord Shiva is one of the main deities of Hinduism and the festival of Maha Shivratri is dedicated to him. The auspicious day is celebrated every year in the month of Magha as per the South Indian calendar and Phalguna as per the North Indian calendar. This year Mahashivratri or the Great night of Shiva will be observed on Saturday, February 18, 2023. According to a legend, Mahashivratri refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs his Tandava Nritya. Another legend says the day commemorates the night when Shiva and Parvati got married. As we worship Shiva on Maha Shivratri 2023, join Sadhguru in the "In the Grace of Yoga" program on his YouTube channel. Mahashivratri 2023 Images & Bholenath HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Har Har Mahadev WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, SMS, Facebook Quotes and Greetings.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)