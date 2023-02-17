Maha Shivratri (also spelt as Mahashivratri) is observed on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar. It is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri 2023 will be observed on Saturday, February 18. This day marks the remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. People worship Lord Shiva dedicatedly on this day and seek his blessings. As you celebrate Maha Shivratri 2023, we at LatestLY have curated many Mahashivratri 2023 images, Happy Mahashivratri 2023 greetings, Mahashivratri 2023 wishes, Maha Shivratri WhatsApp messages, quotes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate the Great Night of Lord Shiva.

According to a legend in Shaivism, Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance called Tandav on this day. Many devotees stay awake all night to celebrate this auspicious festival, while others visit Shiva temples or go on pilgrimage to Jyotirlingams. One common thing among all the devotees is they wish their near and dear ones with Happy Maha Shivratri messages. Here is a collection of Maha Shivratri 2023 greetings you can share as WhatsApp messages, wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Maha Shivratri 2023 Greetings

Maha Shivratri 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Remind You of All the Strengths You Possess To Work Harder in Life and Achieve What You Desire. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Prayers Get Granted by Lord Shiva and May There Be Happiness and Goodness Surrounding You and Your Family. A Very Happy Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on the Occasion of Shivratri to Everyone. May This Auspicious Occasion Fill Your Life With Eternal Happiness and Joy.

Maha Shivratri 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of Shivratri Reminds Us All That Lord Shiva Is Always There To Protect Us and Guide Us Through the Challenges of Life. Happy Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tonight Is the Time To Experience the Timeless and Mystical Beauty of Lord Shiva and Seek His Blessings. Wishing a Very Happy Maha Shivratri to You!

Shivratri is observed in every month of the Hindu calendar. The one that falls in late winter and before summer's arrival is Maha Shivratri. It is celebrated with great pomp and show all over India and is a national holiday in Nepal. It is also observed as Nepali Army Day and therefore is celebrated with a spectacular ceremony at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel. Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2023!

