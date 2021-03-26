The third month of the year is here aka March! And it is the 26th, which means yet another day that marks amazing festivals and events. The day brings in various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days and anniversaries including the Epilepsy Awareness / Purple Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, National Spinach Day, Nike Air Max Day and Wear A Hat Day amongst others. March 26 holds a lot of important festivals and events for people across the world. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date.

List of March 26, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Epilepsy Awareness / Purple Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, National Spinach Day, Nike Air Max Day and Wear A Hat Day.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)