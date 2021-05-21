Twenty days of the month of May are over! The fifth month of the year begins, it brings for us quite some events to remember and celebrate. Today is just another day that marks amazing festivals and events. As we kickstart May 21, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days, and birth and death anniversaries including Sita Navami, World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, National Endangered Species Day, National Pizza Party Day, National Talk Like Yoda Day, National Waitstaff Day, and Bike-to-Work Day 2021 in the United States amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals, and more observed on today's calendar date:

List of May 21, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar

Sita Navami

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

National Endangered Species Day

National Pizza Party Day

National Talk Like Yoda Day

National Waitstaff Day

Bike-to-Work Day 2021 in the United States

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)