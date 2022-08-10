One of the most significant celebrations in the Konkani region is Narali Purnima (also spelt as Narali Poornima) or Coconut Day. It is observed by the fishing community on the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. To mark Narali Purnima 2022, here’s a collection of Narali Purnima wishes in Marathi, Happy Narali Purnima 2022 images, Narali Purnima 2022 HD wallpapers, Happy Coconut Day 2022 greetings, and Narali Poornima messages for WhatsApp and Facebook. Share them with your family and friends. Narali Purnima 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Coconut Day (Narali Poornima) Festival? Know History and Significance of the Day.

Narali Purnima Wishes in Marathi

Happy Narali Purnima (File Image)

Narali Purnima Greetings in Marathi

Happy Narali Purnima (File Image)

Narali Purnima Images in Marathi

Happy Narali Purnima (File Image)

Narali Purnima Wallpapers in Marathi

Happy Narali Purnima (File Image)

Narali Purnima Photos in Marathi

Happy Narali Purnima (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)