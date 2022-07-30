Narali Poornima is celebrated on the occasion of Shravan Purnima and is a significant event in Maharashtra. Also known as Coconut Day, Narali Poornima 2022 will be celebrated on August 12. This annual commemoration is focused on worshipping Lord Varun and offering him coconut or nariyal. The celebration of Narali Poornima is sure to be filled with all the festivities, especially by the fishers community in Maharashtra. As we prepare to celebrate Narali Poornima 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Narali Poornima, Narali Poornima 2022 date and more. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Narali Poornima 2022?

Narali Poornima 2022 will be commemorated on August 12. Narali Poornima is celebrated on full moon day in the month of Shravan. The Shravan Purnima Tithi Begins at 10:38 on August 11, 2022, and will go on till 07:05 on August 12, 2022. Since the sunrise & moonrise during Shravan Purnima falls on August 12, this day will be commemorated as Narali Purnima.

Significance of Narali Purnima

The celebration of Narali Purnima is considered to be an especially important day for the fishers community who pray to the God of oceans - Lord Varun. The fishers community believes their prayers will help keep them safe from untoward tragedies at sea. In addition, many people also observe a phalahar fast on this day to appease the almighty and seek the safety and prosperity of their families. People who observe this fast only eat coconut the entire day. This is the reason that Shravan Purnima is referred to as Narali Purnima.

The celebration of Narali Poornima is sure to be filled with all the fun and festivities. We hope this Narali Poornima brings prosperity, love and light to one and all. Happy Narali Purnima 2022!

