National Science Day is an annual celebration that is celebrated on 28 February to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman. This year's theme for NSD is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’. The day focuses on raising awareness on the significance of science and technology. To celebrate the day netizens took to Twitter to share hearty greetings, sayings, quotes, HD images of Noble awardee C. V. Raman and messages. National Science Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to All Scientists and Science Enthusiasts.

Happy National science day 💡🧪 pic.twitter.com/jniA1nUbZo — Chanti Nunavath (@NunavathChanti) February 28, 2022

#NationalScienceDay Science Day is celebrated in India on 28 February each year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C V. Raman on 28 February 1928.#science #SCIENTIST #cvraman राष्ट्रीय विज्ञान pic.twitter.com/lNysdLrYMM — CHETHANA PRABHU (@Ravalanath) February 28, 2022

SCIENCE: If you don't make mistakes, you're doing it wrong. If you don't correct those mistakes, you're doing it really wrong. If you can't accept that you're mistaken, you're not doing it at all.#ScienceDay #MondayMotivation#Mondayvibes #NationalScienceDay pic.twitter.com/wxyCvT6pa8 — Priti Nonia (@NoniaPriti) February 28, 2022

Happy National Science Day " I feel it is unnatural and immoral to try to teach science to children in a foreign language They will know facts, but they will miss the spirit." - C. V. Raman 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikyeqtnWJk — Shweta Tiwari (@AsdTiwarishweta) February 28, 2022

