Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9, with students from various schools across Delhi. In multiple photos shared by the news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen warmly interacting with the children as they tied rakhis on his wrist. The photos capture the students greeting the Prime Minister with cheerful smiles as they celebrated the Raksha Bandhan at 7 LKM, the PM's residence, in Delhi. As each child stepped forward to tie the sacred thread, PM Modi responded with his characteristic warmth, asking their names, chatting briefly, and offering an affectionate smile in return. The celebration highlighted a personal and heartfelt moment between the Prime Minister and the young students. Raksha Bandhan 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes to Nation on Auspicious Occasion of Rakhi Festival.

PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates #RakshaBandhan2025 with children at 7 LKM, the PM's residence, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1BsJJxnmud — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)