The crescent moon for the holy month of Ramzan was not sighted in Indonesia today. As per reports, the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) on Wednesday officially declared 1 Ramadan 1444 H to fall on Thursday, March 23. The same was also conveyed at the Isbat Session which was held at the HM Rasjidi Auditorium, Ministry of Religion Office. As such, the holy month of Ramadan will begin on March 23 in Indonesia. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Australia: Crescent Not Sighted, Ramzan 1444 Fasting To Begin From March 24.

Ramzan 1444 Fasting To Begin in Indonesia From March 23

