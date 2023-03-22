The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan will begin on Friday, March 24 in Australia. The moon sighting committee of Australia said that the crescent moon of Ramadan 1444 was not sighted today, It further said that the month of Sha'ban will be completed tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, and Ramadan 1444 will begin from Friday, March 24. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in New Zealand: Crescent Not Sighted, Ramzan 1444 Fasting To Begin From March 24.

