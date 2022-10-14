Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, also known by the name of Manikdev Banduji Ingale was born in 1909 in a low-income family in the village of Yawali in Amravati. Tukdoji Maharaj was Maharashtra's renowned saint and social reformer who also preached spirituality and the concept of national unity across the country. He has also contributed to the social reforms of the rural states of Maharashtra, including the construction work of roads. Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022 falls on Friday, 14 October. We have curated messages, quotes, sayings and images for the event below.

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022 Images

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022 (File Image)

Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary Quotes

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022 SMS

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022 SMS (File Image)

Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary Messages

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Sayings For Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)