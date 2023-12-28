Business tycoon Ratan Tata turned 86 today, December 28. The 86-year-old businessman was born on this day in 1937 in Mumbai, then known as Bombay. The Tata Sons Chairman is well known not only well known for his contributions to the business world but also for his philanthropic activities. On his special day, netizens took to social media to wish "Happy Birthday" to one of India's most followed and loved industrialists. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wished a long life and good health for Ratan Tata. "Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji!" his tweet read. A user on X said that Ratan Tata is an embodiment of leadership and foresight while a second user wrote, "Happy birthday to the extraordinary leader, philanthropist, and visionary." Threat Call to Ratan Tata: Mumbai Police Tracks Down Man Who Threatened Former Tata Sons Chairman.

Wishing You a Long Life and Good Health!

Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji! May this day be a celebration of your remarkable journey, filled with cherished moments. With utmost admiration for your invaluable contributions, wishing you a long life and good health! टाटा समूहाचे अध्यक्ष, पद्म… pic.twitter.com/ASAO2A4qVF — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 28, 2023

Hearty Birthday Wishes

#HappyBirthdayRataTataJi

May You Have a Long and Healthy Life

