Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has dismissed criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut regarding the CM's visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF), labeling his remarks "illogical." Speaking to reporters, she defended the high-stakes trip, emphasizing that the mission is focused on securing vital international investments for India and Maharashtra rather than leisure. "I don't get his language, but those who go for a picnic don't do meetings from 6 am to 12 am," she stated, highlighting the Chief Minister's grueling schedule. She further noted that attending the Davos summit is a "duty" for state heads to capture global business opportunities. The defense comes as Maharashtra announced a historic milestone on day one of the forum, signing 19 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth approximately ₹14.5 lakh crore ($173 billion). These agreements, spanning green energy, IT, and steel, are projected to create over 15 lakh jobs.

‘Davos Summit Is a Duty for State Heads to Capture Business Opportunities’

VIDEO | Reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's criticism of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Davos visit for WEF, wife of the CM Amruta Fadnavis (@fadnavis_amruta) says, "I don't get his language, but I would say only this, those who go for picnic, don't do meetings… pic.twitter.com/EeEGnQkSJf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

